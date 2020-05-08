Absentee ballots now getting mailed fo Congress runoff

RALEIGH — North Carolina election administrators say voters shouldn’t fear the new coronavirus while casting ballots in next month’s primary runoff for a congressional seat in the mountains.

Election boards in 17 counties within the 11th Congressional District will begin on Friday mailing absentee ballots to voters who’ve requested them for the June 23 GOP runoff between Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn.

Mail-in ballots are likely to be in higher demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak. State elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said safety precautions also will be in place at in-person voting sites. They include masks for poll workers and voters, single-use pens and cotton swabs to cast ballots, plenty of hand sanitizer and and protective barriers.

All registered Republicans and those unaffiliated who voted March 3 in the Republican primary or not at all can vote in the runoff. The runoff winner will advance to the November general election.