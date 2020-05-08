Celebrating Mother’s Day will be a bit different

RAEFORD — This Mother Day’s weekend is going to be very different for a lot of people across the country due to COVID-19, and it has changed some plans as well.

For Amber Staley, an English teacher at Scotland High School, it’s her first Mother’s Day since her son Liam was born just a few weeks after the holiday in 2019.

“It’s still surreal that I get to celebrate,” Staley said. “I was so used to getting to celebrate my mom and now it’s something I get to participate in.”

Staley added some things haven’t gone as planned this year due to the virus — like one of her gifts from Liam and husband Justin being refunded due to the virus.

“We were able to get cards out to our family, since those aren’t taking too long, but we didn’t get them any gifts this year just because shipping is taking so long,” Staley said. “But Liam and I are going to Skype with Justin’s mom and Facetime with my mom on Sunday so we can at least talk to them and see them.”

While the Staleys didn’t have plans to visit her parents in Ohio this year, even if they did the three of them wouldn’t have been able to go.

“With Justin being an EMT, he’s been in the nursing homes in Harnett County that have had COVID cases,” Staley said. “My grandpa just got a pacemaker put in and, with my parents taking care of him, we wouldn’t have been able to see them anyway since, if we did, they couldn’t go see him for at least two weeks.”

Staley added her parents had planned to come to visit last month but due to the virus and potential exposure had to cancel the trip.

“I think Mother’s Day is a time where you should go the extra mile for your mom,” Staley said. “She deserves to be celebrated and you don’t really realize how much until you can’t do it anymore.

“My mom was visiting her brother in Michigan a few years and he had a bunch of VHS tapes just of the family during family vacations and one had my mom’s mom in it and someone had just put an ice cube down her back and she was laughing,” she added. “My mom burst into tears because she hadn’t remembered what her mom’s laugh sounded like.”

For her, Staley is already telling 11-month-old Liam stories about his family because as much as she doesn’t even want to fathom them not being here she realizes one day they won’t be and she wants him to have as many memories of them as he can.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5826.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5788.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5255.jpg