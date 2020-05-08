BOE scheduled to meet virtually Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education is set to meet for its monthly meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. with links for the public to view via the school district’s Facebook page and website, the meeting will also be available after the meeting is over for people to watch.

Residents who would like to address the board with comments can email Nancy Ivey at [email protected] before 5 p.m. on Monday. The email should state their name, address and topic along with any comment they would like to make. Any comments will be read aloud with the three-minute timeline applying.

Board members will hear from the superintendent and other staff about school system business.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Meredith Bounds at 910-277-4459, ext. 345.

