Rescue group seeks help caring for orphaned otter until zoo can take animal

LUMBERTON — An orphaned otter is relying on the kindness of strangers to survive and find a home.

Kiwi, about 2 months old, was found Saturday roaming a parking lot in Raeford and was taken in by A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release, said Rebekah Kriston, co-founder of the nonprofit.

After receiving guidance from a wildlife biologist at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Kiwi was taken to Kriston’s Lumberton home, where the otter has received around-the-clock care and six feedings each day.

Each meal consists of about four freshwater fish and chicken-flavored baby food, she said. And the rescue group is looking for help keeping the active otter fed and cared for.

“We need everything,” Kriston said.

The nonprofit is even taking donations of crayfish to feed Kiwi.

It is believed that Kiwi was separated from her mother during a recent thunderstorm, Kriston said.

Kriston has reached out to the North Carolina Zoo, and arranged for Kiwi’s transport to the facility just south of Asheboro when space is available, she said. The zoo is not accepting animals at this time because of COVID-19.

“She’s just going to hang out here with us until whatever date that is,” Kriston said.

As Kiwi waits to be taken to the zoo, the rescue group will start releasing small fish into Kiwi’s pool so the otter can begin learning to hunt for food, she said.

The nonprofit rescue was formed in November 2019 by Kriston and Dawn Benner and operates in Robeson, Bladen, Cumberland, Columbus and Hoke counties.

Kriston and Benner, of White Oak, cares for animals at their homes until the two can open a separate facility at which to care for rescued animals.

“Our ultimate goal is to have, like, a nature center,” Kriston said.

There, animals can be cared for and area residents could come learn about local wildlife, she said. The center also would give animals that are unable to return to the wild a permanent home.

Kriston is licensed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to rehabilitate small mammals, excluding rabies vector species like raccoons, she said. And she is hoping to get a birds of prey license soon. Benner is working toward a rabies vector species license.

The rescue group has treated more than 100 animals since January, Kriston said. It also works to transport injured birds to other facilities, such as SkyWatch Bird Rescue in Castle Hayne and Cape Fear Raptor Center in Rocky Point.

“It’s just awesome,” Kriston said of treating injured animals and releasing them into the wild.

The bond formed between the caretaker and animal is special, she said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kriston was caring for seven baby cottontail rabbits, five baby opossums and a yellow-bellied slider turtle named “Yurtle,” she said. Benner had 22 opossums in her care.

To donate to the rescue or learn more, email [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Otter.jpg