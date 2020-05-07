A NEW PERSPECTIVE

LAURINBURG — As many people have looked for ways to get out of their house during the global pandemic, one Scotland County resident has taken to the skies.

Scotland County Schools CTE Coordinator Jonathan McRae has been using his time to take to the skies with a drone and has been sharing photos of Scotland County from new perspectives.

McRae said he’s always had an interest in aviation due to his father being a pilot and getting to go with him so now he’s photographing everything from churches to water towers to swamps. But while McRae has been sharing the photographs from the drones on social media he’s looking forward to is being able to share it with students.

“This is helping me learn new things that I’ll be able to take back to the students in the fall,” McRae said. “I wish I could be with the kids now showing them the things that I’m learning because there have been some challenges.”

One of the challenging things for McRae has been learning how to edit the photographs himself and is looking forward to bringing everything back into the classroom.

For those who might want to start working with drones, McRae said that Richmond Community College offers courses to get the licensure to fly but also encourages those who are interesting to take a photography course since it doesn’t matter if it’s with a drone or a professional camera, you still have to understand photography.

“It’s been a cool experience getting to see things that I drive by almost every day from a different perspective,” McRae said. “I’ve lived in Scotland County for a long time and it really is a beautiful place.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

McRae https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_McRae.jpgMcRae https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_94878469_10156812093471682_8102534019553427456_n.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_95389064_10156821862201682_8740475532187009024_n.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_95684562_10156818486216682_1670797189300879360_n.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_95920161_10156829035731682_3563234151572176896_n.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7879.jpg

Drone allows a look at Scotland County from above