Seventh annual Mud Bash gets rescheduled for May 28-29

LAURINBURG — After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seventh annual Mud Bash at Outback ATV Park has been rescheduled and it promises to be a muddy good time.

The Mud Bash will be a three-day event starting May 28 and ending on May 31.

“We are so ready to see all of our Outbackers back here at one time in full force,” said Charles Byrd, park manager. “We hated to cancel it, but we wanted to do our part to keep everyone safe.

“There will be a few changes to the original plan, but we are sure it’s going to be a great time. We have a great lineup for bands and events.

“We will have concerts all weekend. Bands that will be there include Lenny Cooper, Daniel Lee, Crucifix, Shelbykay, Young Gunner and Bailey James,” continued Byrd.

The Battle of the Sexes is set for Saturday. Those wishing to participate in the Bounty Hole can contact Outback ATV Park for more information or inquire at the gate at the park entrance.

“Three thousand dollars will be up for grabs for the winner of the Bunty Hole,” said Byrd.

Outbackers tend to work up an appetite while out riding and Outback is prepared for that as well.

“We will have several food vendors as well as other vendors with different products,” said Byrd.

Sponsors are a necessity to keep the party going, this event will be sponsored by Sports Cycles out of Rockingham and Dirty South ATV Club.

Advanced tickets are available online at ticketbud.com for $40. They will also be available at the gate for $50.

“The price of the ticket includes camping and the events,” said Byrd.

Those planning to camp can enter the park to set up on Tuesday if they have purchased a pre sale ticket.

“We look forward to seeing everyone and having a good time,” said Byrd. “We hope everyone has been safe during this time.”

Outback ATV Park is located at 18576 McGirts Bridge Road.

“We have missed our Outbackers,” said Byrd,”And remember, ain’t no party like A Outback party.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_BasjJUMP.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_BashFRONT.jpg

Plenty of fun, food and more expected during weekend