Law enforcement receives masks

LAURINBURG — More than 100 masks were donated to local law enforcement by the Scotland County NAACP Youth and Scotland Youth Development.

Rena McNeil, NAACP Youth advisor, along with Scotland High freshman Johna Speller and SEarCH senior Shauntice Gibson, presented the medical-grade masks. The masks were made by Katina Weaver, a Scotland High graduate who now lives in California and runs KDW Apparel.

“We know that some people have to work,” McNeil said. “We checked with the hospitals and at the time they had enough masks for their employees … but our police force has to work. We realize the potential for it to get worse and they can’t stop working.”

McNeil added it was important for everyone to come together during these times and to value human life during these times.

“Everyone can do a little and this is our little,” McNeil said. “We’re trying to teach the kids to be leaders but at the same time understand the value of not seeing the police or sheriff’s as enemies but rather as defenders of the law.”

Sheriff Ralph Kersey said it was great to see the youth focusing on the virus and ways to protect people in the community through the donation.

“It’s a good thing especially to see our youth and them concentrating on the virus and the stay at home,” Kersey said. “We like a lot of folks have struggled due to the shortage and this is just a good thing today and we thank them.”

Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams added on that it was important to involve the youth in Scotland County

“These are our youth who are out there trying to enhance mankind,” Williams said. “They extended this olive branch to us to continue to do our job safely and we graciously accepted.”

Williams added the youth is already showing that they know the importance of safety with the donations of the masks and he hopes that his officers can be an example for the community with social distancing and staying safe.

“This pandemic is not a made-up pandemic we’re keeping up with the numbers, people are dying to this day,” Williams said. “Folks still need to be aware that this virus is alive and well and it’s still killing people daily.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

