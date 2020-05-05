Youngster opens lemonade stand

LAUREL HILL — Terralynn Edwards, a 10-year-old from Laurel Hill, is raising money in a fun, unique and generous way.

“I want to raise money for a pet pig,” said Edwards. “I also want to buy my dad a new bike so we can go riding together.”

A cup of freshly made homemade lemonade, made by Edwards herself, will only set you back a mere 50 cents.

“I wanted to earn the money myself but I also wanted to do something to help, with everything that is happening right now,” said Edwards. “So I decided to give it out for free to emergency workers, doctors, nurses, truckers, pretty much anyone out there that is in the medical field and helping everyone else.

“We even had a few firemen and sheriff’s deputies stop by earlier when they were out looking for something that had been called in,” continued Edwards.

If anyone missed out on the lemonade stand on Monday, they need not fret. Edwards stated that there will be more opportunities for residents to come check out the lemonade stand.

“I will be out here for sure Saturday,” said Edwards. “I will probably start around 10 a.m. just like I did today. I will be out here until around 5 p.m. today, I’ll just see how it goes Saturday but I will be out here for a while.

“In August I will be selling not only cups of lemonade, I will have fresh honey from our beehives we have out back, I’m really excited about that because the honey is really good. I’m not sure what days I will be setting up yet.”

She will be selling the harvested honey for $8 per pint.

By 3 p.m. on Monday over half of the five-gallon bucket was gone and Edwards had raised a decent amount of money.

“My granddad said I shouldn’t tell everyone how much I’ve earned but I will say I’m shocked. I had no idea this many people would come out and try my lemonade,” said Edwards.

“We are all shocked,” said Linda Edwards, the youngster’s mother. “We have had several people stop and actually give her a little extra for the effort of looking out for the emergency workers and truckers.”

According to one of Terralynn’s family members, A bystander that was at the lemonade stand was overheard making the comment that the lemonade was some of the best they have had in a long time. They also said it was defiantly not the powdered mix that comes from a container.

“The lemonade was really good,” said Jordan McQueen, Chief of Laurinburg fire Department when he stopped in for a cup. “However, the creativeness and work ethic of Terralynn was even more impressive. Not to mention that she decided on her own to look out for those of us out here on the front lines.”

Terralynn was very excited to see the turnout and hopes it continues when she sets up in the future.

“She is pretty excited about this attention,” said Linda. “None of us were expecting it. We were just hoping a few people would even stop especially since it was a Monday.”

