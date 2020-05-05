Board of Commissioners hold virtual meeting

Robinson Robinson

LAURINBURG — Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System, joined in on Monday night’s meeting to address the county’s Board of Commissioners.

“Things are beginning to look positive in Scotland County, but I still want to encourage everyone to please wear masks and to continue social distancing,” said Wood.

According to Wood, Scotland County’s number of COVID-19 cases should begin to plateau in early June.

“Other than what is being seen in major box stores, we feel really good about what is going on in our community,” said Wood. “We do not at this time expect to see more than we will be able to handle at the health care systems.

“We are fortunate to not see the numbers that other surrounding counties have seen,” continued Wood. “Richmond County and Marlboro County have seen around double what we have and Robinson County has been hit with around 3oo cases. We now feel confident that we have the space, the staff and we can now begin testing with rapid turn around times.”

The board also tabled a decision, during its meeting, on the In Home Aide contract, which is part of the larger Home and Community Care Block Grant (HCCBG) for senior services.

‘They tabled this decision until the budget meeting that will be held sometime at the end of May,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County.

Later in the meeting the board received a request from the Scotland County/City of Laurinburg Crime and Drug Committee to obtain cameras for the Scotland County Sheriff’s department.

‘The Board agreed that this is something that needs to be discussed for the upcoming budget,” said Robinson.

A measure was also passed to suspend penalties and interest on the occupancy tax for the rest of the fiscal year and those occupancy taxes will be due in February 2021.

“They also halted collection of the occupancy tax for the first four months of the new fiscal year until October 31,” said Robinson. “These were requests from the Tourism Development Authority (TDA). The occupancy tax goes directly to the TDA and completely funds them, so this has no impact on the county budget.”

During the meeting Doretha Swann and Bob Davis were reappointed to the ABC Commission.

“There will be a budget workshop sometime after Memorial Day (May 26 or 27),” said Robinson. “They also approved an unscheduled holiday for the Friday before Memorial Day (May 22) for all county employees as a ‘thank you.’”

