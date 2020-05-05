Parks and Rec to give away fans to seniors

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation will again be giving out fans and air conditioning units to seniors in need.

Senior Programs Coordinator Tammy Jacobs explained that the giveaway is for seniors 60 years old and older and priority will be senior citizens with no cooling unit in homes.

“For those who want to sign up to be on the list all they have to do is call us,” Jacobs said. “But we will do a phone application for the air conditioning units at a later date, but right now all you have to do is call us and give your name and phone number.”

Jacobs hopes that the fans will begin to be given away sometime in June but due to the unknown certainty with COVID-19 she’s unsure of a specific date.

“We want to be able to help our seniors and make these items available to them,” Jacobs said. “There seniors in the community who don’t have any way to cool their homes and we want to be able to use the resources we have to help them.”

Once those who are selected to get the air conditioning units, Jacobs explained that the units will be bought from Lowe’s and Lowe’s will install them in the senior’s residence free of charge as well.

“It doesn’t matter how much your income is all we’re looking at is your age and access to a cooling system,” Jacobs said. “If you have a central heat and air system that’s broken and you’re not able to get it fixed you can apply because you don’t have a working cooling system.”

This isn’t the first time Parks and Recreation have done this specific giveaway and want to be able to continue to do it as long as possible to help those seniors in the community.

At this time there are around 23 fans and 16 air conditioning units that can be given out to seniors. Jacobs added that donations will be accepted and to call the office to donate.

To sign up call Tammy Jacobs at the Scotland Place Senior Center at 910-277-2585 or Amanda Baker at the Wagram Recreation Center at 910-369-0686.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]