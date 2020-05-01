City to hold special meeting

LAURINBURG — After a series of separate shootings last weekend, the Laurinburg City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to talk on the increase in gun violence.

The meeting was requested by Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans and the agenda includes a discussion about the recent shootings presented by Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams about all that is known about the recent increase, information from either Williams or City Manager Charles Nichols pertaining to the potential need for council consider any new initiatives or new expenses needed to reduce gun violence and finally to have a preliminary discussion of the police department budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

If the council desires to hear more details on the investigations a closed session could occur after the meeting.

Due to the restrictions issued by Gov. Roy Cooper in response to COVID-19 the public will not be allowed to attend in person but the meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page, City of Laurinburg Government, and on the city’s website www.laurinburg.org.

Anyone with questions about the meeting is encouraged to call City Clerk Jenny Tippett at 291-2590 or email at [email protected]

