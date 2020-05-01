Police looking for driver in hit-and-run

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Tuesday.

According to Capt. Chris Young, a 57-year-old male from Marcellus Street was walking on Wagram Street around 5:50 p.m. when he was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The vehicle was a silver Dodge Charger that had turned from Produce Market Road onto Wagram Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed over the center lane of the road and hit the man, dragging him 100 feet.

The driver did not stop to help the victim and continued driving.

The victim was airlifted to a medical facility for treatment and was last known to be in critical condition.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information about the accident and the driver of the vehicle to call 910-276-3211.

