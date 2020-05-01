Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into her 2008 Honda Civic. Nothing was reported to be missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Thursday that after having several people over she noticed an Apple watch, air-pods and a jewelry box totaling $1,200.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tristan Adams, 24, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. He was given a $20,000 bond.

