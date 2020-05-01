A special day for a special girl

LAURINBURG — Abby Smith of Laurinburg turned 13 on Thursday and friends, family and other Scotland County residents showed their love and well-wishes with a massive birthday parade.

“I wasn’t sure in the beginning why my mom contacted the newspaper, but I know now why she did,” said Emily Smith, Abby’s mother. “She wants people to have hope in a time of unknowns and worries.

“These birthday parades that people are doing show that, despite the difficult times and the barriers, we will not stop celebrating.” continued Smith. “There is still love and goodness, and blessings in the darkness.”

Participants in the parade began lining the side of Dogwood Mile Road in Laurinburg around 4:30 p.m. and it didn’t take long for them to start to run out of room.

“It meant everything to me to see all the people that came to wish Abby happy birthday,” said Smith. “This community has always supported Abby. At the time of her birth, we were living two hours away from here. When she started having issues two months after birth, the prayer chain in this community was massive.

“We moved back home about five years ago,” continued Smith. “Now people don’t just know OF her, they know her.”

According to Abby’s grandmother, Ann Todd, Abbie’s birthdays are usually fairly quiet affairs with extended family and a few special family friends.

“This year it appeared that it would be only immediate family, myself and my husband, then her mom decided just two days ago to host a parade and asked on Facebook if anyone was interested.

“The comments there are beautiful, continued Todd. “This little girl has brought such joy to so many people.”

Abby has a very rare genetic disorder called Cockayne Syndrome.

“Years ago, probably in September of 2009, Scott Whitten was nice enough to write an article about her; although at that time her family did not live in Laurinburg,” said Todd. “All we have tried to do is to raise awareness about the Syndrome and to celebrate beauty in all things.

“We had annual Butterfly Walks in Greensboro for several years,” continued Todd. “There was a local TV story done about Abby there as well.”

Abby’s disease characterized by an abnormally small head size, a failure to gain weight and grow at the expected rate, leading to very short stature and delayed development.

“We assumed Abby’s life would be short and we vowed to make every day a celebration,” said Todd. “Month-long and week-long hospital stays, competent medical specialists, and a fleet of wonderful nurses and therapists have all been part of Team Abby.

“After spending many years driving and sometimes living in the Greensboro area to help as needed, I was given a special gift when Abby’s family moved to Laurinburg almost five years ago. Her father, Brent Smith, is the principal of Shaw Academy, and her mother, my daughter, is a school-based mental health worker with Scotland County Schools. The family also includes brother Grayson and sister Maddie.”

Abby is an inspiration to all that encounters her bubbly and loving spirit.

“Abby loves music, balloons and dancing,” said Emily. “She is a surprise in the sense that she was predicted not to talk and not to walk. She was also predicted, according to the Cockayne Syndrome prognosis, to only live to be 8 years old. She has always been a light in the darkness.

“I don’t know where she picked up saying, “why did the chicken cross the road,” continued Emily. “But it’s her way of saying “hello” and is often her conversation starter. If you want her to smile for a picture, saying “why did the chicken cross the road?” will always give you the results you want.”

Abby has a fun-loving personality that lights up the room when she is in it.

“Abby loves everyone unconditionally,” said Brent Smith. “She teaches us all to love and to enjoy each day. She melts my heart every time I come home.

“She never complains and she looks forward to every moment of the day and I love sharing music with her, continued Brent. “She remembers tunes and lyrics and invents names to her favorite songs but we all know which songs she is referring to. Her face lights up whenever I play guitar for her.”

Abby’s sister, Maddie, wants people to know that, even though her sister gets a lot of attention, it doesn’t bother her.

“I know why Abby needs the attention and I love her,” said Maddie.

“I don’t know what I would do without Abby … she is everything to me,” said Grayson Smith, Abby’s brother. “I could never ask for a better sister.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b4.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b5.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b6.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b7.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b8.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b9.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b10.jpg