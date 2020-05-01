2010: Shep Jones wins by over 1,000 votes to stay as sheriff

50 years ago

St. Andrews Presbyterian College names auditorium after George Francis Avinger, the husband of trustee emeritus Gina McNair Avinger who was a 14-year charter member of the SAPC Board of Trustees.

25 years ago

The Fire Service Task Force recommended to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners to implement a fire district tax to ensure the departments across the county were able to get funding for new equipment. The board did not vote at the time.

10 years ago

Shep Jones wins the race for Scotland County sheriff by 1,500 votes. Jones beat out Mike Webb in the primaries to remain in office, as there was not another candidate on the ballot.

5 years ago

The Stewart-Hawley-Malloy house, the oldest home in Scotland County, was going up for auction. The two-story National Registry home had been renovated by its owners, who were moving back to Indiana.