LAURINBURG — Proms, senior trips and conventional graduations have already fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, the 28th annual Laurinburg-Oban Exchange could be in jeopardy.

Half of it already has been postponed.

“We have been working in conjunction with Oban High School and, a few weeks ago, the headmaster there decided the trip for our students to Scotland in June is postponed,” said Bear Hughes, co-chairman of the Laurinburg-Oban Exchange here.

That has resulted in at least a couple of local decisions — the first affecting the Rotary Club’s annual contribution of $3,500 to the Exchange program.

“With those funds available, and us being a civic organization, I proposed that the Laurinburg Rotary Club make a $2,000 contribution to our Rotary District in order to obtain matching funds to supply needed food for many in our local communities,” said Beacham McDougald, Rotary president and a founder of the Laurinburg-Oban Exchange.

That proposal was accepted and the balance of $1,500 will now carry over to the 2021 Exchange program, which could look a lot different than usual. That’s the second hurdle to consider.

“The big question now is whether our 2020 group will be able to join the 2021 group going to Oban,” Hughes said. “We don’t want any of the students to miss out on this opportunity.”

Should that happen, Murray Hamilton, a principal teacher at Oban High School and former chaperone, said the Scotland folks are prepared to take on the American 24 students.

“If this goes ahead, then we are looking into the logistics of hosting the 2020 group in Oban in June 2021, possibly along with the new 2021 group,” he said this week. “This is all very much in the planning and consultation phase at the moment; we simply do not know what we will be facing after summer or how everyday things will be operating at that time.”

Hamilton did say that, should a larger group visit Scotland in 2021, then each day’s activities would be broken up so half the group does something one day and the other half would do it the following day.

The second half of the Laurinburg-Oban Exchange focuses on the Scotland group visiting Laurinburg in October. So far, that possibility remains on the calendar … for now.

“Obviously we hope they can come in October,” Hughes said. “That’s where we are right now — we haven’t even discussed the possibility that they can’t come.

“But if that happens, we will all look at it as the year the world stopped,” he added.

Kelly Ficklin, the other co-chair for the local Laurinburg-Oban Exchange program, agreed that not having the October part of the Exchange would be disappointing.

“That would make this doubly sad,” she said. “But there is also the beauty side to all this — the 2020 Exchange kids already know each other really well through social media, so they’ve built a good relationship.”

Different decisions

The committees on both sides of the ocean continue to hold Zoom meetings to stay abreast of the circumstances with the worldwide pandemic. But moving forward, the circumstances could force different decisions.

“Our side of the trip is run as a school program, so there are slightly different considerations,” Hamilton said. “We will be dictated by our local authority (but) at the moment, we are hopeful that we will be allowed to travel to Laurinburg in October 2020.”

Should that not be possible, Ficklin said it could mean the Scottish students would miss out.

“Ours is a community trip, so it’s different. But if the October trip doesn’t happen, it’s not very likely the 2020 group and 2021 group from Oban could come together next year,” she said.

Although there remains a question about how the coronavirus will affect the Laurinburg-Oban Exchange going forward, there is a consensus among Hughes, Ficklin and Hamilton about what will be most important when making decisions.

”There is a lot to consider, but both committees agree that the safety and well-being of the students and staff will be at the center of any decisions,” Hamilton said.

The two groups will come together again with a Zoom meeting on May 17.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

