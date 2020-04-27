LAURINBURG — Scotland County magistrates will continue to allow those wishing to get married to do so after an administrative order was issued by Chief District Court Judge Amanda Wilson recently.

“To my knowledge, the magistrates in our county have continued to perform marriages without interruption,” said Phillip McRae, clerk of Superior Court in Scotland County, “Except an appointment must be made so it doesn’t interrupt their other duties.

“Typically the magistrates also require that the couple being married and the two witnesses (which are required by law) must be sober, but that has always been the policy,” added McRae.

Before a couple may be married, they must first obtain a marriage license from the Register of Deeds.

“What we are really trying to do is have those wishing to obtain a license fill out the paper work on our website and email them to the office,” said Page Pratt, Register at the Register of deeds office.

“After the request has been submitted we will make an appointment with them and have them sign the paper work and answer the question,” added Pratt. We are trying to get as much done with as little interaction as possible.

The Scotland County Tax Office and Register of Deeds are no longer housed in the courthouse and have been permanently relocated to 507 West Covington Street in Laurinburg.

“At the beginning of the pandemic we saw the numbers of couples wishing to acquire marriage licenses go up with all the uncertainties, now for the past few weeks we are seeing around maybe 2 or 3 a week,” said Pratt.

Residents interested in more information may call the clerk of courts office at 910-266-4400 or the Register of Deeds at 910-277-2575.

The website to request a marriage license is https://www.scotlandcounty.org/341/Register-of-Deeds.

