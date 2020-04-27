Analysis shows sales tax change will seriously hurt municipalities

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s administrators appear to have greatly underestimated the benefits to themselves and the negative effects on municipalities by switching to an ad valorem sales tax distribution, based on an analysis of the move by the City of Rockingham.

The Richmond County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this month to switch from a per capita sales tax distribution method, meaning sales taxes revenues are distributed between the county and municipalities based on population, to ad valorem, meaning the revenues are distributed in proportion to property taxes.

This move was done without any notice to the municipalities, despite the direct impact it would have on their budgets.

At the meeting, County Manager Bryan Land said the move, which was recommended by the Office of the State Treasurer, would net the county 10% more of the total sales tax revenues, which would amount to an additional $675,000 annually. This move, Land said, would also “offset” the expenses that Rockingham and Hamlet have shifted over to the county in recent years in the form of employee salaries to staff the new 9-1-1 Center and more area over which the county must now enforce building codes.

Jennifer Lambeth, finance director for the City of Rockingham, found that, based on the 2018-2019 numbers, the county will increase its sales tax revenues by $1,423,703.88, not $675,000, and will increase its share of the sales tax revenues by 12.3%, making their share 83.7% of the total. This $1,423,703.88 figure would be a 17.24% increase in revenues levied to the county.

Land told Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump that this 12.3% was the result of a recent adjustment that the Department of Revenue had made in their projections.

Meanwhile, according to Lambeth’s analysis, the City of Rockingham would see a loss of $608,778.70 in revenues based on the 2018-2019 numbers, or a loss of 36.3% of the sales taxes levied to it.

Crump said in an interview Friday that this could mean bankruptcy for other municipalities in Richmond County who stand to suffer even more. On the discrepancy between the county’s initial projections and Rockingham’s findings, Crump said, “The county is broke and they’re trying to make everyone else broke with them.”

Norman would lose 100% of its sales taxes levied, or $25,793.61. Hoffman would lose 85.84%, or $89,669.28. Dobbins Heights would lose 79.44%, or $120,185.13. Ellerbe would lose 55.61%, or $103,960.90. And Hamlet would lose 40.94%, or $475,316.25, according to the report prepared by the City of Rockingham.

Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump said he expects the losses for the city to reach $800,000 annually, which he said would require a $0.13 property tax increase to replace. For the 2020-2021 budget, Crump said he is working to only increase taxes by $0.08 or $0.10, along with other spending cuts.

“This will be the first time Rockingham has had a proposed tax increase in 20 years,” Crump wrote in an email to Land. “Every single town or city in Richmond County is going to face the similar decisions as result of the county’s decision on sales tax distribution.”

Crump continued, “There is either a clear fiscal misrepresentation or misunderstanding of application of ad valorem conversion to per capita. Either way this is not and will not be a good look for the county if it is not properly addressed and explained.”

In an email exchange shared with the Daily Journal, Crump repeatedly asked Land for the formula that he based his projections on, and what information the Board of Commissioners had before voting, but received no response from Land.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Crump.jpg