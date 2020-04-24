Reward offered for missing cat

LAUREL HILL — Stephanie Stevens of Laurel Hill needs help from residents to help her find her missing fur baby that has been missing since April 20.

“We have had Fatty since he was born on March 16,” said Stevens. “He is a year old now, and only lives inside.”

Fatty is black and white with patches of black over his gold eyes, with a fluffy tail.

“He is very important to our family and his fur siblings,” said Stevens. “His mother died almost a year ago and he is what we have left from her.”

Animals also feel emotions that are a lot like human emotions and they show it in various ways.

“He has a twin named Fluffy and she misses him really bad, she isn’t eating or playing, they did everything together since birth. If you saw one of the twins the other was near,” said Stevens.

According to Stevens, on Tuesday evening Fatty and his siblings were sitting on their ledge on the window in their owners bedroom, as they have done since they were old enough to jump up there, somehow the screen gave and he fell out.

“He was scared and disoriented,” said Stevens. “Our son came home from work minutes after the accident and saw him sitting outside the window, but when he tried to get him he ran.

“We searched all Tuesday night, and every day since but no luck,” added Stevens.

Stevens and her family put out flyers on Thursday in hopes that someone had found Fatty or that with the flyers they would find him and return him to his home.

“A couple called with information of a sighting on Wednesday night,” said Stevens. “They live on Rockingham road.”

Anyone who comes across Fatty, 910-318-5860.

There is an award for Fatty’s safe return.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

