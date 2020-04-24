2010: South Scotland students interviewed for documentary

50 years ago

Dr. Donald J. Hart was inducted as the second president of St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg. His inaugural address spoke on his efforts to generate a significant impact on the quality and direction of higher education.

25 years ago

The Laurinburg Downtown Revitalization group looked to breathe new life into both the old market building and the former Creech Hardware building at the end of Main Street. The group was looking for tenants that would help revitalize the downtown area.

10 years ago

South Scotland Elementary students were filmed for part of a documentary that was set to air on the Pentagon channel. The students were in fifth grade and were interviewed after writing and leaving letters for military vets at the Vietnam Memorial during their trip to Washington, D.C.

5 years ago

An art collector located in Scotland County found an 18th century oil portrait of Scottish heroine Flora MacDonald by Allan Ramsey in January. After having it restored, the estimated $250,000 painting was going to be lent to the Museum of Cape Fear.