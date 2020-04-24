Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Millstone Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons tried to break into the residence causing $500 damage to a door frame. Nothing was reported missing.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Thursday that $200 damage was done to their car windshield after someone shot it.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Kinlaw Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had thrown a bottle at their window causing $150 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Travis Liles, 42, of Asheville Street was arrested Thursday for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $22,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_annacrime-11.jpg