Yard adorned with colorful flowers, vegetable garden

LAURINBURG — Barbara Alford, a seven-year resident who moved from Dillon, South Carolina, has beautified her front yard with different variations of beautiful, colorful and, of course, fragrant flowers that have neighbors and passersby amazed.

Approaching her front door, anyone can see the vibrant colors of yellows, pinks, reds and more spread along the edge of her home.

“I just love it — I love working on the flowers, taking care of them and, of course, looking at them and smelling the combination of smells they give off,” said Alford.

Gardening, said Alford, whether it be for beautification or harvest, can be a lot of intensive work and takes a lot of time.

“It takes a lot,” said Alford, “… but I enjoy it and do not consider it hard work. I just think about how beautiful it will be when I’m finished and how much I will enjoy them. I just absolutely love to sit and look at them.”

Alford usually does all the work by herself, but not always.

“I do it myself mostly, but a friend of mine helps every now and then,” said Alford.

“The flowers and garden always need to be checked to see if they need water, that is so important,” continued Alford. “I make sure I give them plenty of miracle grow when it is necessary. The mulch around the plants helps with the weed problem, however I am always checking for weeds and pulling them out as needed.”

Alford’s flowers do not just bring her joy, they have brought joy to her neighbors and even given them a little inspiration to work on flower beds of their own.

“Many of my neighbors are constantly complimenting me on my flowers,” said Alford.”It makes me happy knowing that they are enjoying them as much as I am.

“Many of my neighbors are retired, so it brings joy to my heart to know that I am giving them another reason to come outside and enjoy the beauty of nature like I do,” added Alford.

Other neighbors aren’t just only admiring, they are following behind Alford’s footsteps and working on flowers of their own.

“I know of two of my neighbors that have found they enjoy the flowers so much they decided to follow suit and work on some of their own,” said Alford. “One does it on her own — however, another is unable to do it herself due to health restriction so she has someone take care of it for her. It just warms my heart to see them enjoying and appreciating something I love so much.”

In addition to the array of fragrances and beautiful colors in her front yard, in the back Alford has planted a small food garden with various vegetables.

“I love fresh vegetables,” said Alford. “I love the satisfaction I get from knowing I grew them, and even more so the enjoyment I get from eating and storing them after harvesting.”

Flowers and vegetable plants can come in so many shapes and sizes it can sometimes be confusing trying to identify them.

“I have Amaryllis flowers which are the tall red ones that resemble lilies, actual lilies which smell amazing, multiple colors of petunias, beautiful Gerber daisies, geraniums and my Lantanas will be blooming soon, they are always so pretty,” said Alford.

In her garden, you will find cucurbita pepo — also known as zZucchini — squash, capsicum annuum group, which is bell peppers, and various tomato plants which have several different names. Some of the better-known names are Better Boys, Cherokee Purple Heirlooms and Roma tomatoes.

There is one breed of tomato, however, that not many in Scotland County can name.

“I have something I am quite proud of,” said Alford, “It is a tomato plant — I never thought I would be able to find one because they do not grow here.”

The tomato plant Alford was referring to is native to Australia and almost impossible to find here.

“I’m not sure I should tell you the name, it’s kind of out there,” said Alford. “It is for sure not a name I would have guessed. I just happened to come across it while doing research on plants.”

While researching and finding the tomato plant, Alford also found herself making a new friend.

“I was intrigued, for sure,” said Alford. “So I sent a message and made contact with the lady that had the plants. To my surprise she not only sent me seeds to grow my own, I gained a friend in the process.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_PlantsBREAKOUT.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_PlantsMUG.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Plants4.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Plants3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Plants2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Plants1.jpg