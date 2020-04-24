Committee of the Whole to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet as a committee Monday for a virtual meeting.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. for board members to receive updates from staff as well as discussing school system business and to hold a closed a session if needed.

The board met on April 13 for the regular board meeting through livestream and will do the same for the Committee of the Whole meeting, where a link will be provided on Facebook and on the district website for the public to view.

The meeting’s agenda includes an update on curriculum and instruction about grading and progress reports. Along with auxiliary service updates about the construction of South Johnson and the capital outlay budget proposal.

The board will also hear about the local budget for the upcoming year.

The meeting will be available on the district’s website and on Facebook once the meeting is over, along with a link to watch live on the district page as well.

