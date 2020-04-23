LAURINBURG — As many Scotland County Parks and Recreation programs are on hold to practice social distancing, the department is beginning a way to get people out of the house while maintaining social distancing — geocaching.

Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity where participants use a global positioning system receiver or mobile device to seek or hide containers that can contain alomost anything — which are called geocaches or caches across the world.

Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley said that department peresonnel believe it would be fun for individuals, partners or families to participate in.

“Our main objective in this new program is to draw people’s awareness to our nature trails and parks,” Maley said. “To see the benefit, both physically and mentally, that being out in nature is crucial for a healthy lifestyle; we’d argue that it’s essential. Statistics have proven it to be factual.”

Maley said that for people to join in on the fun all they have to do is download the free geocaching app in the App Store or Google Play and create an account.

“Our program’s ‘hides’ will be exclusive to our parks and trails systems controlled by our department,” Maley said. “But there are various caches hidden throughout the county already.”

The first cache published by Parks and Recreation was published on Thursday and is near the nature trail off Turnpike Road — and others will be coming in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s my job as recreation coordinator to find various activities and programs to keep our citizens engaged and active, even during times such as these,” Maley said. “Our parks — open spaces — and nature trails are still open, in accordance to the governor’s orders, as long as proper social distancing practices are in compliance.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

