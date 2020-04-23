McArthur’s sells out of BBQ, fatback

LAURINBURG — General McArthur’s restaurant opened back up Thursday — sort of — for residents to pick up BBQ by the pound and bags of fatback with the intentions of opening up again Friday. But htat won’t happen, since they were sold out by 9 a.m.

“I just cant believe it,” said Colin McArthur, owner of General McArthur’s. “I would have never believed that this many people would have shown up for this. We had cars lining up at 7 a.m. and we were not set to open until 8 a.m.”

Customers who left emptyhanded were told to not fret, McArthur would see to it that they had another opportunity to purchase the much-in-demand BBQ and fatback.

“Again, I am just overwhelmed and thankful at this turnout,” said McArthur. “I am going to do this again next week on Thursday and Friday. I will be taking pre-orders for those that want to be sure to get BBQ.”

Fletcher Barnes was one of the lucky customers who planned ahead by placing his order early.

“We ordered 21 pounds of BBQ and seven bags of fatback,” said Fletcher. “It isn’t all for us, of course — we are picking up for other extended family members, as well.”

Along with selling more BBQ next week, McArthur is still moving forward with the plate sales for next week.

“Oh, yeah, we are definitely still doing the plate sales next week,” said McArthur, “but after seeing the turnout (Thursday), I would suggest people call in and pre-order what they want, especially if it is going to be a big order.”

On Thursday, The General will be serving up turkey and dressing plates and, on Friday he will have stewed beef and rice. The plate sales will begin at 10 a.m. each day.

“We are going to do it all at the same time,” said McArthur. “If you ordered BBQ, you can pick it up from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“I would also like to remind everyone that I am still thinking about doing Boston butts on the grill to sell the Saturday before Mother’s Day,” he added.

