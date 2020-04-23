11 of 13 Scotland County businesses deemed “essential” by state

RALEIGH — The buzz word for most businesses during the coronavirus pandemic has been “essential.” Though being given that tag doesn’t guarantee success, it does give a business a fighting chance under challenging circumstances.

Recently, a number of Scotland County businesses made an application to the North Carolina Department of Revenue to receive classification as an essential business, but not all were considered as essential under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

The NC Department of Revenue gave the hundreds of statewide businesses applying for essential status one of three verdicts: granted, denial or firm denial. Those with granted applications earn the right to be listed as essential. Businesses with denied applications aren’t listed as essential but can continue with what the is referred to in the executive order as “minimum basic operations” only if they comply with social distancing orders.

The order defines minimum basic operations as, “The minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business’s inventory, preserve the condition of the business’s physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or related functions,” as well as any activities to facilitate the labor of employees working remotely. Businesses facing firm denials cannot operate at all while the order is in effect.

Of the 13 businesses in Scotland County to apply between March 27 and April 16, a total of 11 were given the best outcome of “granted,” while two fell into the middle classification of “denied.” None, so far, have been deemed “firm denial.”

Those included:

Granted status

— Larry Poole’s Wrecker Service in Laurinburg

— Tony Poole’s Body Shop & Towing in Laurinburg

— Poole’s Auto Body & Repair in Laurinburg

— Charles Craft of Laurinburg

— Grass Cutter Plus in Laurinburg

— Spangler Lawn Care in Laurinburg

— Wildlife Removal in Laurinburg

— Thomas Locklear Cabinets in Laurinburg

— East Coast Umbrella, Inc. in Laurel Hill

— Scotland Manufacturing in Laurinburg

— C&I Beauty Gift, Inc. in Laurinburg

Denied status

— Anistacia Bennett in Laurinburg

— Kona Ice of Marlboro County, SC, in Laurinburg

Businesses not currently included on the North Carolina Department of Revenue’s list of essential businesses who believe they qualify to be on the list should contact the department directly. Several businesses, such as amusement parks, hair and nail salons, and gyms are not allowed to be open, per Gov. Cooper’s executive order. Those businesses need to remain closed, even if they’e in the process of applying to be classified as essential.

Businesses that are already classified as essential under the executive order don’t need to apply. Those businesses include but aren’t limited to healthcare and public operations; human services; essential infrastructure; essential government operations; grocery stores and pharmacies; food, beverage and agricultural facilities; charities, religious entities; media organizations, such as newspapers and radio stations; gas stations; and financial institutions.

Businesses in several other categories are also listed as essential. A complete list of those businesses can be found online at www.nc.gov

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Two local businessess are ‘denied’