Cyber security presents a new front line

HAMLET – More people than ever are working from home under the current “shelter in place” mandate that has resulted from the Coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping across all borders and oceans. Working from home may safeguard people from the virus, however, it may place them more at risk for cyber attacks on their personal computers and devices.

“These devices may not be as secure as the computers they use at work,” said Brian Goodman, cyber security instructor for Richmond Community College. “Out of date operating systems, misconfigured devices, unpatched software and lack of proper security controls increase the risk of a cyber security incident. Cyber fraud and scams are widespread. Extra care needs to be taken with Covid-19 and stimulus communications.”

Working the front lines to protect businesses and employees from such cyber attacks are information technology (IT) specialists.

“As businesses scramble to transition employees to remote workers where possible, there is an additional demand on the IT staff to implement the proper security controls and policies,” Goodman said. “There are challenges ensuring business data remains secure while meeting relevant compliance standards.”

Vast experience

Goodman was hired by RichmondCC last fall to be an instructor for the College’s new Associate in Applied Science in Cyber Security program, bringing vast knowledge and experience after working many years in the private sector. Prior to joining RichmondCC, Goodman held an information technology security leadership role overseeing access management and fraud analytics platforms for a large Fortune 500 company.

“The highest demand for cyber security and IT related skills is currently with the Fortune 500 companies and government sectors. Small and mid-sized businesses, however, are seeing an

increased need for cyber security professionals,” Goodman said. “Cyber fraud is a growing problem with smaller companies, and there has been an increased demand for cyber security skills in this segment.”

Goodman has held a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) credential and holds several other IT industry certifications. Previously, Goodman served as system administrator, systems architect, director and consultant in many diverse industries including healthcare, financial services, transportation and telecommunications.

About cyber security

Computer networking is one of the largest foundational skills students learn in RichmondCC’s Cyber Security program.

“The network is the backbone of communication. In order to secure the network, you need to understand how it works. Students also learn about social engineering, physical security, penetration testing, incident response, and cyber security awareness,” Goodman said.

Students must also be able to adapt to learning new skills because technology is constantly evolving and new threats are emerging. One area that has seen a lot of change over the past few years, Goodman said, is the cloud computing landscape.

“We will continue to see more software and platforms being offered as subscription based services. Cloud security will continue to grow and adapt,” he added.

Upon completion of the Cyber Security degree program at RichmondCC, students will also have tested for a variety of industry certifications, including CompTIA Security+. These certificates are recognized nationally and help graduates of the program secure employment.

Join the front lines

Cyber security is a wide field with many unique jobs. There are positions in penetration testing, compliance, audit, cyber defense, security operations, security development, assurance, identity management, and awareness. There are also positions that don’t currently exist but will in the future as technology continues to evolve.

To join the front lines in protecting people and businesses from cyber attacks, enroll this fall in the Cyber Security program at RichmondCC. Classes are also being offered this summer. Registration for both summer and fall semesters is currently underway. Call 910-410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

