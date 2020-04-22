Working from home is the new norm for now

Gyles Gyles Graham Graham

LAURINBURG — Working from home, at one time, was merely a chance for a supervisor to get work done rather than take a sick day. Not anymore.

With schools being shut down, non-essential businesses shutting their doors and city/county offices closed to the public, many people are having their routines changed by having to set up their office in the living room or other spot in their home.

At the Scotland County Memorial Library, the staff is splitting their time between home and the office, all except for Director Leon Gyles.

“Half the staff works from home one day, while the other half gets to work from home the next day,” Gyles said. “It can be a little frustrating because of the continuity, with the entire staff not being here day to day to remember to tell them the same things as each other.”

The staff, Gyles said, seems to be enjoying being able to work from home, but also be able to be in the library at times.

“You can only clean books or work on programming for so long,” Gyles said. “So it gives them a bit of a break.”

When staff works from home they’re working on various online training programs, from adult programming to how to help with the computers, all highlighting the different parts of the library.

“I’m hoping when we come back we’ll have a really well-rounded crew,” Gyles said. “And one that’s able to have a better understanding of everything.”

The Scotland County Parks and Recreation Department is also rotating staff in the office and, while currently most of the department’s big programs have been postponed or canceled, staff are using the time to look at the little things.

“It’s always challenging, we’re a senior center so we miss being able to see our seniors and other people,” said Director Bryan Graham. “But this is allowing us to catch up on the little things … we’re trying to pull something positive out of a negative situation and make our department even better.”

Graham added that, during this time, his staff has been working on calling and checking up on the seniors every week to make sure they’re doing well as an outreach program.

“The biggest struggle right now is the uncertainty,” Graham said. “When we create programs we want a lot of people to come to them which is something we can’t do right now … we try to begin planning and advertising at least a month ahead of when the event is going to be, but we don’t even know if we’ll be able to do any programs in June.”

At Scotland County Schools, many are learning how to teach from home — as well as staff at the central office learning how to balance working from home.

“I think a lot of people think that working from home is fantastic, but it’s very different than what you imagine,” said Executive Director of Student Services Jamie Synan. “I have two elementary school kids at home, so you have to learn how to divide your time.”

Synan said that, while it’s been positive being able to spend the extra time with her kids, it isn’t the ideal situation since, instead of just spending time with them, she’s having to do work, make phone calls and make sure everything is getting done along with making sure that her kids are understanding their school work and getting it done.

“The biggest difference for me is that when I would leave my office I’d shut my computer down and I would go home,” Synan said. “I would still get phone calls because of my job but I was able to leave the things that could be done tomorrow in the office for tomorrow now my office is my dining room table so you have to figure out the separation between the two.”

One of the biggest negatives for Synan, as well as most other teachers, is not being able to see the students regularly like before.

“We want our kids back,” Synan said. “I miss being able to go to the schools and be able to see the kids, say hi and visit with them. We really want things to get back to normal.”

