Food Bank receives big donation from Campbell Soup

LAURINBURG — Church Community Services on Gill Street received a huge donation Wednesday of cans of soups and containers of broth.

“The Campbell Soup National Office made the donation,” said Leslie Womack, temporary executive director for Church Community Services. “However, the actual shipment came from the Maxton location.

“They gave the food bank 10 pallets of product consisting of different flavor broths and soups,” continued Womack.

Workers put in double-time to unload food, as well as hand out food to those showing up to get food from the food bank.

“Our hours have changed for right now,” said Womack. “We are only open Monday, Wednesday and Friday right now from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

“Also,” continued Womack,”unfortunately right now the clothing closet is closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are still taking donations for the closet if anyone would wish to donate while we are here or they can also put them in the clothing bin outside the building.”

Even with the donation Wednesday from Campbell Soup and fresh vegetables and fruits from Restoring Hope Ministries, the food bank at Church Community Services is always in need of food and welcomes donations.

“We could really use things like crackers and of course canned goods are always needed,” said Womack. “Two really big items that people don’t think about us needing is pampers and wipes,”

“We have a lot of inquiries from people that really need those items,” continued Womack. “It would be great to be able supply those in need of them.”

The Church Community Services Food Bank is located at 108 S. Gill St, across from the post office. Those in need of food or who would like to inquire on volunteering for the food bank can call 910-276-8330 during their new operating hours which are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 until 11 a.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

