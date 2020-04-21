General is backwith BBQ, more

LAURINBURG — Ever since the General McArthurs’ devastating fire in September, many throughout the area have been wondering when they will be able to enjoy some of the homestyle country cooking the restaurant was famous for.

Colin McArthur, known as the General, says it is finally time to get back at it.

“It’s time,” said McArthur. “Things will be a little different this time around, but now that we are operational it’s time we get back to feeding our customers.

“I’ve had several inquiries and people asking for some home-cooked food,” continued McAuthur. “I know I’m hungry for some and others are too.”

The first event in McArthur’s line-up is a BBQ sale on Thursday and Friday.

“We are not selling plates this time around,” said McArthur. “But we are selling BBQ by the pound and bags of fatback.”

It will cost $6 per pound of BBQ and $6 for a bag of fatback.

“We will also be selling jars of fatback grease for $4 and BBQ sauce for $6,” he said. “We may end up with other things, but that’s all I know for sure at the moment.”

General McArthurs has been missed by many and this is a way for them to get what they have been asking for.

“I know I’ve missed it and many people in the community have told me they miss it and are ready for some good food,” said McArthur. “We will start having plate sales starting next Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1. I’ve already been working on the menu.”

Next Thursday the menu will consist of turkey and gravy, sweet potatoes, string beans, cornbread and fatback.

“We will also have cups of banana pudding to go with the plates,” said McArthur. “Friday we will have stew beef and rice with most likely corn and turnips. Of course banana pudding, fatback and cornbread.”

The plates will be $10 each and they will only be accepting cash or check at this time.

“The menu is pretty set, but there is a chance I may change my mind on some of the sides,” said McArthur.

Looking ahead, McArthur is considering cooking boston butts the Saturday before Mother’s Day.

“I really think people would like to be able to come and pick up grilled and ready Boston butts for Mother’s Day, and you know it’s only like two weeks away,” said McAuthur.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

