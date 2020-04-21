Exposure to virus sends staff DSS home

Patterson Patterson

LAURINBURG — About 10 employees are working from home or using emergency sick leave from the Scotland County Department of Social Services after reportedly being exposed to coronavirus.

According to Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson, the county’s health department notified DSS after it had been informed of a COVID-19 case on Monday that exposed the employees.

The DSS employees, however, have a low risk of exposure according to Patterson, but they were still sent home Monday just to be safe.

“We don’t want anyone to be exposed, but we have already established a way that many of our employees can work from home,” Patterson said. “We don’t have that many people going into Social Services, but we’re going to be even tighter with who comes in and, if someone has to do an interview, we’ll be doing that in reception so people are on the other side of the glass.”

The units in DSS are all separated by being in different hallways, so Patterson says it’s easy to separate the employees. The exposure and working from home also will not negatively impact the operation of the agency beyond what has already been going on with COVID-19 precautions, he said.

“We’re still providing an essential service to the county,” Patterson said. “We’re learning to adapt and are encouraging distance between everyone.”

According to the April 21 “By The Numbers” report from Scotland Health Care System, there were two patients isolated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and six inpatient cases, and so far there had been 25 total positive cases from the system and its provider clinics.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that Scotland County currently has 13 cases.

“We are doing our best to practice what we preach,” Patterson said. “If we’re going to tell people to stay home, we want our employees to try and do the same — though there are some cases where we just can’t do things from home.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

Patterson https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Kevin-Patterson.jpg Patterson

Patterson: ‘Exposure won’t negativelyimpact the operation of the agency’