HOW ARE YA DOING?

LAURINBURG — On April 13, The Laurinburg Exchange took to Facebook to check on its readers and see how Scotland County residents are coping with the “new normal.”

In times like these, everyone has their own thoughts and opinions on how day to day tasks and schedules should be handled and The Laurinburg Exchange decided to give residents a chance to speak out.

All comments were copied from Facebook as they were submitted.

Essential workers …

— Karen Grimsley: Mom of 4 just adjusting to a new normal. Both me and my husband are “essential workers” I work at a health care facility and he managers a precious metals refinery that produces particular metals for the Health care industry. I was terrified of what home school, and no social contact would mean for our family! Our new normal is actually wonderful! It includes daily walks with our toddler, weekly art challenges from Facebook With our 5th grader and daily conversations with our teens that otherwise I’m not sure would have happened. I know many (my self included ) have been completely thrown out of our norm, our comfort level and our realities but it has opened up a whole new wonderful world that I’m beginning to appreciate and enjoy.

— Roxanne Stutts Douglas: Both myself and my husband are essential employees. Our daughter and son are at home while we work. My daughter is missing out on her senior year of high school. She misses school, her teachers, and friends. All the seniors are missing out on the last things they will do at school. Prom and possibly graduation. My son is enjoying being at home. It’s his comfort zone. He likes taking as much time as he needs to complete assignments. He says he has all day! We usually go on vacation during Easter, but this year we had to stay home. We are making the best out of the situation and taking advantage of being at home. We are slowing down from the everyday hustle and bustle.

— Beth Taylor: Essential employee at two different jobs, one is a paying job, the other is volunteer work. Not much has changed from before, except gone much deeper into prayer and study of Gods word.

— Kevin Strickland: I work in the medical field so I’m still working. Really missing the usual BBQ’S that would normally take place this time of the year. Pretty much just going back and forth to work.

— Joe C. LoFrese: Just fixing outages and keeping everyone connected one neighborhood at a time. Barnes Bridge.

— Mike Gibson: Life as normal. Go to work, go home, go where I want, go when I want! Not gonna stop….

— Frank Evans: Safety Director for a trucking company. We are wide open daily.

— Curtis Mocer III: Life hasn’t changed one bit for me.

— Jay Jacobs: Still working,,, not shutdown yet,,, everything is good.

Staying at home …

— Betty Butler Giddens: I’m just ready for the virus to be gone. We’re homebody’s around here except riding around, but you don’t know what you have until it’s gone and I miss doing the few things we did do. We have to go daily or every other day to take care of an elderly lady, diabetic with open wound. I’m just so worried about passing germs on to her. I just hope and pray this will be over soon and I hope no one else becomes COVID positive.

— Mary L. Williams: We are staying close to home except for going to the store or taking walks around the neighborhood. We’ve been exercising, reading, making phone calls, Skype with family and doing a lot of cooking. My husband and I are glad to be together during this crisis and not alone. I mostly miss seeing friends and going to church.

— Connie Hues Cochrane: I had to close my store (Re-Planted Thrift Store) and I miss my customers! I still have to go over regularly to water my plants and I have been able to sell a few online.

— Dr. Thomas Marshall: Restricting any trips out to just around necessities. As a Pastor, I now call my small group individually and check on them every Sunday Morning. Dr. Thomas Marshall – Laurinburg city.

— Lauran Ashley Ward: Stay at home mom here. We are taking it day by day. My kids miss going grocery shopping, they miss their friends & family, my oldest misses school but we’re learning to adapt. We take them for rides just to get out of the house. We live off of Hasty rd. I would like to add a special thank you to our school system for helping make sure the kids of our county are taken care of during this time.

— Elizabeth Spry: I am doing my best to make the best of the situation. Spending much needed time laughing and playing with my girls! Trying hard to remain focused on the positive aspects of all this!! We are happy, fed and healthy! I pray for everyone’s health and protection!

— Hanna Bray: Was a full time employee and student at UNCP now I’m a stay at home mother and student due to the pandemic. My job did lay offs and we’ve been taking it day by day! Actually enjoying doing yard work and taking walks with the boys and deep cleaning my house! It’s honestly been very relaxing not having to go anywhere and fight crowds! I live in Laurinburg

— Joan Whitehead: Just hanging inside as we are told to do!! i be glad when this is all over

— Chylene Ponder Taylor: Not enough people staying home, still see you many people out.

— David A. Norris: I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. I make the necessary trips for groceries alone when necessary. I miss Friday date nights with the wife. I do have bouts of cabin fever.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_FacebookComments.jpg

Area residents tell ushow they are copingwith staying at home