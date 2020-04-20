UNCP Spring Commencement moved to Aug. 7-8

PEMBROKE – UNC-Pembroke has moved Spring Commencement exercises to August 7-8, due to COVID-19.

The commencement ceremony for The Graduate School will be held the evening of Aug. 7 and the undergraduate ceremony will take place the morning of Aug. 8.

The decision was made after consultation with cabinet and leadership from SGA, Faculty Senate and Staff Council.

“Commencement is one of our most treasured parts of the UNCP experience, and trust me when I say we did not make this decision lightly,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said in a recent email to the campus community. “Above all else, we were committed to helping you celebrate this milestone in your life and providing you the opportunity to experience our tradition of completing your BraveWalk to the commencement stage.” Both graduate and undergraduate ceremonies will be livestreamed at uncp.edu/live.