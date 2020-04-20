Teen injured when bicycle hits vehicle

LAURINBURG — An accident on Sunday left a 13-year-old boy injured.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, the accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Blues Farm Road near Lakewood Drive and involved a vehicle and a bicycle.

The report stated that a 28-year-old female was driving her 2012 Chevrolet Malibu west on Blues Farm Road when the 13-year-old male on a bicycle entered the roadway from a residence and collided with the right corner of the vehicle.

The boy was taken to the hospital and it is unknown what his condition is at this time.

No citations were to be given to the driver of the vehicle for the accident but she was cited for driving while license revoked and no insurance.

