Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Highland Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons stole a lawn edger valued at $150 from an unlocked storage building.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into her 2015 Ford Fusion. Nothing as reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Malcolm Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons entered his 2007 Cadillac Escalade and removed a Canik 9mm firearm valued at $350. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Third Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and stole a floor jack valued at $200. There was no damage reported to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elizabeth Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole an AR-15 and $60 cash.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen their 9mm firearm valued at $180.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Tilson Auto Repair of McColl Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had hit their mailbox causing $100 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had thrown a rock through their window causing $450 damage.

LAURINBURG — Jessie’s Subs on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone threw a rock through a window at the business.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to South Pine Street in reference to a disturbance Thursday. Upon arrival officers found shell casing in from of a residence but no one was in the area and there were no reported damages to any residence or vehicle in the area.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the area of Duncan Street on Thursday in reference to shots fired. Officers were told by the victim that an unknown persons had shot at her residence while people were inside. The residence suffered $30 damage to siding along with two vehicles. Approximately $1,000 damage to a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria as the driver side and passenger side windows were damaged along with a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu sustaining $1,500 damage after the front windshield and interior were damaged.

LAURINBURG —Police responded to U.S. Hwy. 74 near the Myrtle Beach and South Main Street exits in response to a shooting. Two occupants of a vehicle had been driving when another vehicle shot at them. There were no injuries but the individuals named the suspect.

Warrants have been taken out on 24-year-old Tyrek Walker of Charlotte Street for discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Anyone who knows of Walker’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Nasir McEachin, 20, of Blakely Road was arrested Friday for felony fleeing to allude arrest, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, violating the governors order to stay home, resisting arrest, driving while license was revoked, various other traffic offenses and warrants from 2018 including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was given a $522,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Kenneith Quick, Jr., 20, of Pankeytown Road was arrested Friday for resisting arrest and violating the governors order to stay home. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — David Dalton, 47, of Parkton was arrested Saturday for driving while under the influence and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Stewart, 33, of Oak Island was arrested Saturday for felony breaking and entering warrants out of Union County. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Anthony Milien, 36, of Pitt Street was arrested Sunday for resist, delay and obstruct, disorderly conduct, violating the governors order to stay home and failure to appear out of Swain County. He was given a $120,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Patricia Milien, 26, of Pitt Street was arrested Sunday for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and violating the governors order to stay home. She was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Gower, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday for violation of a domestic protection order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Gary Freeman, 59, of Park Drive was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

