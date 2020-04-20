Chasin’ chicken

LAURINBURG — Carlie C’s IGA of Laurinburg hosted a chicken sale on Saturday and folks came from all over the area to take advantage of the low prices.

“The chicken truckload sale was brought to us from the House of Raeford,” said Fred Harris, store manager.

Store customers were directed to a line leading into the store to purchase their choice of three chicken boxes and were then directed to a line outside to receive their boxes from the back of an 18-wheeler in the parking lot.

“We offered the customers the opportunity to purchase chicken in bulk,” said Harris. “We had 40-pound boxes of boneless chicken breast, 40-pound boxes of chicken thighs and 40-pound boxes of drumsticks.

The sale started at 9 a.m. and lasted until supplies were gone.

“The sale was a big success — we sold out of everything by 11 a.m.,” said Harris. “This goes to show that if you have good deals, people don’t mind spending their money.”

Carlie C’s IGA is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Senior citizen day is on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday nights from 8:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. have been set aside for first responders to buy their groceries.

“A big thank-you goes out to the people of Scotland County for their support of your neighborhood Carlie C’s IGA,” Harris said.

The House of Raeford was in Laurinburg after stopping in a number of locations earlier in the week.

The chicken truck sale will continue in other locations. The locations and times are as follows.

Tuesday …

— Fletcher: WNC Agricultural Center, 761 Boylston Hwy., Fletcher at 10 a.m.

— Kinston: Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Road, Kinston at 9 a.m.

— Knightdale: Knightdale High School, 100 Bryan Chalk Lane, Knightdale at 9 a.m.

— Raeford: House of Raeford Sales Office, 2569 Fayetteville Road, Raeford at 8 a.m.

— Whiteville: Columbus County Farmers Market, 132 Government Complex Road, Whiteville at 9 a.m.

— Greenville, S.C.: Marathon Church, 315 Roe Road, Greenville, S.C. at 10 a.m.

— West Columbia, S.C.: S.C. State Farmers Market (South Building), 3483 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia, SC at 9 a.m.

Wednesday …

— Creedmoor: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2677 NC Hwy. 56, Creedmoor at 9 a.m.

— Easley, S.C.: Jones Avenue Baptist Church, 614 Ross Ave., Easley, S.C. at 10 a.m.

— Monetta, S.C.: Monetta Community Center, 266 Academy St., Monetta, S.C. at 9 a.m.

Thursday …

— Oxford: Delrayno Baptist Church, 1315 College St., Oxford at 9 a.m.

— Washington: Beaufort Community College, 5337 US 264, Washington at 9 a.m.

— Florence, S.C.: Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence, S.C. at 9 a.m.

— Greenville, S.C.: Salvation Army-Kroc Center, 424 Westfield St., Greenville, S.C. at 10 a.m.

— Iva, S.C.: First Baptist Church of Iva, 9536 SC 81, Iva, S.C. at 9 a.m.

— Moore, S.C.: Church at the Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Road, Moore, S.C. at 10 a.m.

Friday …

— Westminster, S.C.: Earles Grove Baptist Church, 398 Cedar Lane Road, Westminster, S.C. at 10 a.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_c1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_C2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_c3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_c4.jpg