2015: Miyako named best restaurant in the county

50 years ago

Scotland High School was dismissed at 11 a.m. after a call came in about a bomb being left on campus. The students left early in order for the Laurinburg Police Department officers to search the campus.

25 years ago

SpringFest ‘95 is set to be bigger than ever with an Earth Day theme. The event is set to feature a run, craft vendors and food along with presenting the city of Laurinburg with the Tree City Award and planting a tree at the A.B. Gibson Building.

10 years ago

The Wagram library is set to close due to HVAC units. The Scotland Memorial Library branch had not had heat since February and could take two years to fix due to lack of funding.

5 years ago

Miyako was named the best restaurant of Scotland County by the Charleston Food Bloggers. The bloggers came up with a list of the best restaurants in each county throughout the state of North Carolina.