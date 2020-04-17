City to hold first virtual meeting Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be moving to a virtual meeting Tuesday for the first meeting in two months.

The council met last in February after they canceled the March meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions hitting the state only days prior. Like many other elected officials, this will be the first time the council will be meeting virtually.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page, city of Laurinburg government and on the city’s website when it begins at 7 p.m.

The meeting’s agenda primarily focuses on approving resolutions and bids for numerous projects the city has been working on including the Produce Marker Road area wastewater collection system and approving the firm Charles R. Underwood, Inc. as the best-qualified firm for the pump station renovations and the design-build of the raw water wells capital project.

The council will also consider the adoption of a 10-year-capital improvement plan for wastewater projects.

There will be a public comment period during the meeting but those wishing to have to email or mail their questions into the city. Residents can send an email comment to City Clerk Jenny Tippett at [email protected] or mail it to P.O. Box 249, Laurinburg, NC 28353. The comments must be received by the city by noon on Tuesday.

The clerk or city manager will read the comments to the council.

