The Lord always provides for His people

In the book of Esther there are four main characters: King Ahasuerus; Haman, the king’s trusted advisor; Queen Esther; and Mordecai.

The historical setting for the book is in Persia after the Jews, who had been taken into captivity, were allowed to return to their home. Many Jews, however, did not take advantage of that opportunity to leave, and Esther and Mordecai were among those who continued to live in Persia.

Esther, whose Hebrew name was Hadassah, was an orphan and was adopted by Mordecai, her cousin. When Persia’s queen was banished, Hadassah was brought into the king’s harem, and her name was later changed to Esther.

Haman was a wicked man who hated the Jews. People bowed before Haman, and he enjoyed that sign of respect because he was arrogant. Remembering the Lord’s command in Exodus 20, Mordecai would not bow to Haman. Esther 3:5 tells us: “And when Haman saw that Mordecai bowed not, nor did him reverence, then was Haman full of wrath.”

To make matters worse, there was a night when King Ahasuerus was unable to sleep, so he had a servant to read to him from the kingdom’s records. The servant read how Mordecai had unveiled a plot to kill the king. What, the king asked, had been done to reward Mordecai? Nothing, the servant replied.

The king asked Haman what he could do to show honor to a man. Haman, believing the king was about to honor him, said honor should be shown by dressing the man in the king’s clothes and letting him ride the king’s horse. A crown should be placed on his head, and he should be led through the streets where all could see how the king honored him. Mordecai was honored in this way, and Haman was the man appointed to lead the procession through the city streets.

Because of his desire to kill Mordecai, Haman convinced the king to sign a proclamation that on a certain day all Jews in the kingdom were to be killed. Esther prepared a feast to which she invited the king and Haman. At this point in time, Haman had already built a gallows on which he intended to execute Mordecai.

At the banquet prepared by Esther, the king promised her he would grant any request she made. She made a plea for her life, and for the lives of the Jewish people. The adversary, Esther said, was wicked Haman. Infuriated, the king rose from the table and went outside. Haman fell at Esther’s feet, pleading with her to save his life. When the king re-entered the room, it looked as if Haman was assaulting Queen Esther.

The king’s attendants seized Haman. One of the attendants told the king about the gallows Haman had built for Mordecai, and the king told them to execute Haman on the gallows.

There have been, and always will be, people who believe they have gained the upper hand over God’s people. Their actions are always in vain as the psalmist tells us: “The Lord shall laugh at him: for he seeth that his day is coming” (Psalm 37:13).

