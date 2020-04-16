15/501 Thrift Store continues the giving trend

LAURINBURG — The 15/501 Thrift store on Johns Road in Laurinburg is ready to give back to a community that has supported it.

“We will be having our free clothes giveaway on Friday and Saturday,” said Liz Benton, owner of 15/501 Thrift Store. “The Friday hours will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday will be 9 a.m. until noon.”

The giveaway is open to anyone wanting to participate.

“There will be a one-bag limit per person,” said Benton.

The 15/501 Thrift store is always open to donations. Anyone wishing to donate can do so during regular business hours.

“I buy clothes for resale, but I give away clothes to help those in need,” said Benton. “However, donations are always welcome.”

The store is located at 11081 Johns Road.

“We sell everything from antiques to pots and pans, bikes and of course clothes,” said Benton. “Our normal hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.”

The clothing giveaway is held at the 15/501 twice a year.

“People will still be allowed to come inside to shop,” said Benton, “However we will be limiting it to eight people at a time.

“I do this clothes giveaway as a way to give back to the community,” continued Benton. “Usually, I would feed everyone as well. That is my biggest regret about the virus, that I can’t feed everyone this time.”

