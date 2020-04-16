Family holds drive-through Easter for mom with Alzheimer’s

LAURINBURG — Janie Failey Thomas of Laurinburg has been battling Alzheimer’s for eight years.

But her family gave her a “good day” recently with a drive-thru visit.

However, with COVID-19 affecting everything from day to day work, school lives and family gatherings, the tast took some planning.

“Since the COVID-19 our family has not been able to visit with her,” said May Hines, Thomas’ daughter. “So I came up with the ideal Saturday afternoon. I called my brother to see what he thought and we went from there.

Drive-through type gatherings and celebrations are becoming more and more popular in the community to allow those that cannot fellowship together the ability to share love, joy and words of encouragement to each other.

Hines and her brother did just that for her mother and family on Easter weekend.

“I made calls to my sisters and brothers to see who could make it,” said Hines. “We ended up with seven vehicles carrying 25 people that consisted of some of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“On Saturday, my mom was having a good day, so the timing was perfect,” continued Hines. “She recognized her children and some of the grandchildren. She really enjoyed it.”

Memories are important to families and with the COVID-19 pandemic it isn’t always easy to make those memories together.

“Out of all the memories of my mom, this one is the best,” said Hines, “To see her smile, joke and laugh like she used to. I’ll never forget.

“My mother was born and raised here in Laurinburg and has been a widower for 49 years,” she added. “She has 11 living children and two deceased.”

Alzheimer patients often require around-the-clock care due to the nature of the disease.

“My brother Julius is her primary caretaker and she also has a home health nurse,” said Hines.

It can be a heavy burden to bare when it comes to the families of these patients, however most families will tell you it is worth it to be able to spend time and be around their loved ones.

“This past year she has forgotten some names, faces and had some difficult days,” said Hines. “Which is normal for those having middle-stage Alzheimer’s.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

