Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wiley Circle reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their 2016 Lexus and stole $300 cash. The vehicle was unsecured at the time of the break-in.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen a check worth $260 from them. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Jesse’s Subs reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons caused $500 to the business by busting out the front door window.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Andrew Everett, 30, of Blue Springs Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Seals, 40, of Todd Circle was arrested Monday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Holcomb, 24, of East Vance Street was arrested Tuesday for violating the governors order to stay home. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Bundy, 24, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for possession of heroin, driving while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for drug sales. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —DeAngelo Terry, 35, of Fourth Street was arrested Tuesday for second degree trespassing. He was given a $1,500 bond.

