Community garden plots are available

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Presbyterian Church Community Garden is still open for residents to lease plots to plant their spring gardens.

“The Community Garden has been in existence for over 15 years and was started by Sam Thompson with an idea from Lynn Mabry to utilize the space near Laurinburg Presbyterian Church,” said Scott Miller, representative for the church.

Gardeners plant a variety of early spring plants like broccoli, spinach, lettuce and other cold weather plants. Later, plants like tomatoes, peppers, green beans, squash, corn and okra can be found.

“Most gardeners enjoy planting flowers to brighten up their plots and encourage bees to pollinate,” said Miller.

There are approximately 60 plots total with around 20 available to rent now.

Plots sizes vary, but most are 15×20 and rent for $30 per year.

“For that $30, gardeners get use of all tools, including a tiller, anytime they want,” said Miller. “Each plot has its own water for overhead sprinkling. There are no drip lines allowed.

“Gardeners are responsible for tilling and weeding their own plots,” added Miller

The Laurinburg Presbyterian Church office is currently closed, however for information residents interested can call 910-276-0831, Ect. 301, and someone will contact them about renting a plot.

