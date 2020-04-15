Library to connect authors with community

Knight Knight

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library is searching for local authors for a virtual book chat.

With the library now closed to the public because of the coronavirus, staff have been trying to get the community involved in various different ways — including beginning a Facebook group for those with library cards to read books together.

But now the library is hoping to get patrons connected with local authors via a virtual meeting where authors can talk about their books and answer questions.

“We’re inviting all Scotland County authors who have written any form of literature — from poems to books — to come together virtually with us,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Knight. “It will be like a question-and-answer chat where they can talk on what inspired them to write and promote their work.”

The meeting will be held via Zoom, so it will also be open to anyone in the public who wants to join without joining the Facebook group.

“Anyone who wants to participate can call the library and we’ll take down their information,” Knight said. “The author can choose what day of the week, Monday to Friday, and what time they want to do the meeting … we’ll set a time limit of 30 minutes with the Zoom meeting.”

Knight said that she’s hoping to get a good response from both authors and patrons on the book chat so it can continue for as long as possible.

“We’re looking at doing it once and week,” Knight said. “But it will be a different day and time each week because it will be based on the author’s preference.”

The deadline for authors to get in contact with the library is April 22 and the first virtual chat will be sometime during the first week of May.

“I hope everyone who is an author in Scotland County participates,” Knight said. “And I think we’re all going to be pleasantly surprised at how many local authors we have.”

Contact Scotland County Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Knight https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_JennaM.jpg Knight

Virtual book chat will kick off in early May on Zoom