Community support

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents driving down South Main Street in Laurinburg may be wondering why they are seeing a huge, red bow tied to a tree in front of First Bank of Laurinburg.

“The red bow represents love and support for our customers and our community during this time,” said Mike Vinson, area executive of First Bank. “We were discussing different ways we could show our customers that we are here for them during this time of social distancing.”

With local florists being considered non-essential businesses, it may be difficult for other businesses that may want to follow with the bow trend.

“We were unable to locate any bows or ribbons,” said Vinson, “but one of our employees, Jenette Beacham, gave us her Christmas bows to use.”

First Bank, as well as other local banks, are working hard to continue to support and assist its customers.

“Though we are able to provide full services through the combination of limited access person-to-person transactions when needed, along with extra personnel manning our multiple drive-thru lanes here in Laurinburg,” said Vinson. “We truly miss the personal connections that we used to enjoy as our client friends visited the office daily.

“Our lobby activity is unlike most banks that you might visit because of the friendly atmosphere that is always present,” continued Vinson. “Hugs and handshakes are regular occurrences as are laughs and even the occasional tear when we are comforting someone in need of compassion in addition to financial advice.”

First Bank’s three drive-thru lanes are open for regular banking hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 6 p.m. on Fridays.

In additon, its staff is also going above and beyond to make sure their customers’ needs are met.

“All of our regular staff is at the branch answering the phones and making calls to check on clients who may not be leaving their homes during the event,” said Vinson. “In special cases, we make personal visits while being mindful of proper social distancing protocol to protect clients as well as ourselves.

“We are also accepting some visits to our office when a personal conversation is necessary in order to provide proper services to our clients,” continued Vinson. “Of course, this can be challenging but we have become very experienced in handing these meetings at appropriate distance and with proper sanitizing both before and after visits to protect all.”

Vinson stated that he, along with the rest of his staff, look forward to seeing all of their customers again.

“We want people to know that we truly miss serving them as we did and we are looking forward to the day when we can return to normal,” said Vinson.

First Bank's red bow represents an important message for customers