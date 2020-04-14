US Department of Labor issues alert

WASHINGTON — Tips on how to protect retail workers from exposure to COVID-19 have been released by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Safety measures employers can implement to protect employees working in pharmacies, supermarkets, big box stores and other retail establishments include:

— Routinely cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and equipment with Environmental Protection Agency-approved cleaning chemicals from List N or that have label claims against the coronavirus.

— Using a drive-through window or offering curbside pick-up.

— Recommending that workers wear masks over their nose and mouth to prevent them from spreading the virus.

— Practicing sensible social distancing, which could include opening only every other cash register, temporarily moving workstations to create more distance and installing Plexiglas partitions between workstations.

The new alert is available for download in English and Spanish.

Employers and employees can visit OSHA’s Publications web page to find other useful workplace safety information.

The safety tips alert is the latest effort by OSHA to educate and protect America’s workers and employers during the coronavirus pandemic. The federal agency also has published Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, a document aimed at helping workers and employers learn about ways to protect themselves and their workplaces during the ongoing pandemic.

Employers and employees are urged to visit OSHA’s COVID-19 web page frequently for updates. For more information about coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. The role of OSHA is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.