SHS alumni chosen as Warrior of the Day

A Scotland High alumni has been recognized as Warrior of the Day on the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).

Breanna Revels, Class of 2019, was selected for the recognition. Revels was a member of the JROTC and an early graduate from Scotland who enlisted into the United States Navy in August of 2018 and left for basic training in April 2019, she received advance training at the Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia.

Warrior of the Day is given to a seaman for their outstanding performance of their duties while out at sea. The seaman is selected from their peers as someone who goes above and beyond their normal duties and responsibilities as well as setting the standard for others to follow; as display true teamwork.

“I am very proud of her, as well as all the others who I had the pleasure to instruct during my tenure at Scotland County High,” said JROTC instructor Chief Willis Bennett. “She worked hard to join the U.S. Navy, both, physically, and mentally. She is off a great start; as she continues to grow in the Navy, she will learn many valuable skills and will become a strong leader.”

Bennett added he has had students in all four branches of the military, reserve and National Guard. But the Warrior of the Day is a recognition given to only Navy personnel onboard their assigned ship.

“Seaman Revels chose to serve her country by joining the US Navy,” Bennett said. “I am very proud of her, I want to support and encourage all of those who have joined the Armed Forces. I know what it is like to be away from family and friends back home. It can be difficult, they will work long hours, they will have good days and bad days.

“But I would like for all of them to know that myself and their families are proud of them, we pray for them, and wish them all the best,” he added.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_WARRIOR1.jpg

Breanna Revels was a member of JROTC