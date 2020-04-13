Break-in

LAURINBURG —Police responded to Fox Run Apartments on Friday after two vehicles were broken into. One vehicle had a $300 money order stolen and the other had tools and clothes stolen estimated at $300. Both were unsecured at the time of the break in.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Center Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons pried open the truck to their vehicle causing $300 damage. Nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Duncan Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had attempted to break into their residence by damaging the front door but no entry was made.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Saturday that $10 had been taken from their vehicle. It was unsecured at the time.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that a purse had been stolen from their vehicle totaling $100 including credit cards and identification. The vehicle was unsecured at the time of the break-in.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had stolen $20 of gas.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had shot out the back window of their vehicle causing $250 damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that he sent $1,600 of eBay gift cards to someone he thought he was buying a car from.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Monday that someone had taken a check from him and cashed it. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kristen Vuncannon, 22, of Rockingham was arrested Thursday for a felony larceny warrant out of Richmond County. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Donte Smith, 29, of Sycamore Lane was arrested on Thursday for a simple assault warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Burl Cox, 30, of Sneads Grove was arrested on Thursday for failure to appear. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Chase Bullock, 28, of John’s Road was arrested Thursday for domestic assault, resisting arrest and second-degree kidnapping. He was given a $23,000 bond.

