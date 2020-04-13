Storm quickly pounds Scotland County

LAURINBURG — A severe thunderstorm hammered Scotland County Monday morning, bring heavy rain and high winds before rushing off to the east.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, the storm — which was a remnant of the storms that spawned numerous tornadoes throughout the Deep South on Sunday evening — was moving at about 65 mph when it came into Scotland County and continued into Robeson and Cumberland counties.

Meteorologists had been keeping an eye on the storms as they swept through Mississippi and Alabama. While a tornado watch had been put in place until noon Monday for Scotland and surrounding counties earlier in the day, a severe thunderstorm warning was established at about 7 a.m. Monday and expired at 8:15 a.m.

The storm materialized in western Scotland County at about 7:15 a.m. and reached the downtown area of Laurinburg at about 7:25 a.m., knocking out power along the way and dropping tree limbs. A number of power lines were also downed.

Laurinburg City Manager Charles Nichols said that “about one third of the city’s electric customers” had lost power during the storm, which had exited Scotland County before 8 a.m. Crews were quickly dispatched to the problem areas — which included the poles serving Scotland Health Care System — and Nichols said the city expected to have power restored to customers quickly.

About 7,600 customer of Duke Energy in Scotland County also experienced outages Monday morning, and crews expected restoration of power within a few hours.

Although fallen trees from the storm could not be confirmed, information provided to The Exchange included large limbs down along West Boulevard near Atkinson Street; near the split between Johns and Caledonia roads; as well as along South Main Street. A wind advisory was in effect Monday until 4 p.m.

The storm played havoc with WLNC radio for about 20 minutes, knocking the station silent a handful of times for brief moments.

As quickly as the severe storm moved into Scotland County, it just as quickly moved out — leaving behind somewhat windy conditions along with clearing skies and temperatures that moved into the low 80s.

Looking ahead, the region’s weather forecast calls for a sunny and warm day on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with a chance for rain, and a high of near 60.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

