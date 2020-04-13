Partners in Ministry continues to assist the community

LAURINBURG — Dozens of cars lined the street leading up to Partners in Ministry’s main campus early Saturday morning, as residents awaited a chance to receive much-needed food from the food pantry.

Partners in Ministry holds the food pantry the first and third Friday of each month, as well as the second and fourth Saturday of each month. The food is donated by the food bank out of Aberdeen.

“Since the coronavirus, our operation hours have changed,” said Program Development and Outreach Coordinator Chanel McClennahan. “We have to change the hours from 9 a.m. to noon to 9 to 11 a.m. just so our work team and community can be safer.”

The cars on Saturday were loaded with food such as honeydews, canned goods and more based on availability — all loaded into the safety of their vehicle by staff and volunteers wearing facemasks and gloves. Nobody was required to get out of the vehicle.

“We’re getting a lot of good feedback on our Facebook page,” McClennahan said. “People are saying, ‘y’all are doing such a fantastic job’ … they’re just happy we’re still open and still serving the community.”

On average, about 70 people come through the food bank to get the various food that the ministry is offering, and lines begin well before the 9 a.m. start time. But despite many people not being able to get the necessities during this time, Partners in Ministry plan to continue helping as much as possible.

“We plan to continue to distribute food as much as we can, because even though we’re dealing with a global pandemic, it doesn’t stop hunger in our community,” McClennahan said. “It doesn’t stop the necessities that our community needs.”

Besides the food bank, Partners in Ministry often offers a variety of ministries and after-school programs that have all be postponed until further notice to practice social distancing.

“We’re using online tutoring for our youth,” McClennahan said. “We have kids that are out of school that we’re using Zoom meetings to stay in contact with … we’re still going to be here during coronavirus and after coronavirus to serve our youth and our community.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

